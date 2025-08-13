In Pictures: Taxi drivers in Zimbabwe adopt team colours ahead of Premier League
Liverpool and Manchester City are among the clubs whose players and managers were spotted on taxis across the capital Harare.
By contributor Associated Press Reporter
Minibus taxi drivers in Zimbabwe have geared up for the start of the Premier League football season by adorning their vehicles with the colours of their teams.
Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United were among the clubs whose players and managers were spotted on taxis across the African nation’s capital Harare.
The Premier League season kicks off on Friday, with champions Liverpool at home to Bournemouth.
Manchester City face an away trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, while Manchester United will play Arsenal at home on Sunday.