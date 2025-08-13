Shropshire Star
Close

In Pictures: Taxi drivers in Zimbabwe adopt team colours ahead of Premier League

Liverpool and Manchester City are among the clubs whose players and managers were spotted on taxis across the capital Harare.

By contributor Associated Press Reporter
Published
Supporting image for story: In Pictures: Taxi drivers in Zimbabwe adopt team colours ahead of Premier League
Justin Kisimusi, a minibus taxi operator and a Liverpool Football Club fan, poses with his vehicles following their branding in Harare, Zimbabwe (Aaron Ufumeli/AP)

Minibus taxi drivers in Zimbabwe have geared up for the start of the Premier League football season by adorning their vehicles with the colours of their teams.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United were among the clubs whose players and managers were spotted on taxis across the African nation’s capital Harare.

A woman walks past a minibus taxi featuring Manchester City Football Club player Phil Foden in Harare, Zimbabwe
A woman walks past a minibus taxi featuring Manchester City player Phil Foden in Harare, Zimbabwe (Aaron Ufumeli/AP)
A minibus taxi branded with the Liverpool Football Club players drives along a street in Harare, Zimbabwe
A minibus taxi branded with Liverpool Football Club players drives along a street in Harare (Aaron Ufumeli/AP)
A minibus taxi with the inscription of Manchester United Football Club”s captain Bruno Fernandes is seen on a highway in Harare, Zimbabwe
A minibus taxi with the inscription of Manchester United’s captain Bruno Fernandes is seen on a highway in Harare (Aaron Ufumeli/AP)
A woman boards a minibus taxi branded with an image of a Liverpool Football Club winger Mohamed Salah in Harare, Zimbabwe
A woman boards a minibus taxi branded with an image of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah in Harare (Aaron Ufumeli/AP)

The Premier League season kicks off on Friday, with champions Liverpool at home to Bournemouth.

Manchester City face an away trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, while Manchester United will play Arsenal at home on Sunday.

A street vendor sits next to a minibus taxi branded with Manchester City Football Club player and the head coach on a pavement in Harare, Zimbabwe
A street vendor sits next to a minibus taxi featuring Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola in Harare (Aaron Ufumeli/AP)
Brian Chitsike, a graphic designer, installs an image of Liverpool Football Club winger Mohamed Salah on a minibus taxi in Harare, Zimbabwe
Brian Chitsike, a graphic designer, installs an image of Mohamed Salah on a minibus taxi in Harare (Aaron Ufumeli/AP)
Brian Gondo prepares cuts off a graphic image of Liverpool Football Club captain Virgil van Dijk to brand on a minibus taxi in Harare, Zimbabwe
Brian Gondo prepares cuts off a graphic image of Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk to brand on a minibus taxi in Harare (Aaron Ufumeli/AP)
Minibus taxis branded with English Premiership League teams graphics at a bus terminus in Harare, Zimbabwe
Minibus taxis branded with Chelsea and Manchester United graphics at a bus terminus in Harare (Aaron Ufumeli/AP)
A woman walks past a minibus taxi branded with image of the Liverpool Football Club manager Arne Slot in Harare, Zimbabwe
A woman walks past a minibus taxi branded with an image of Liverpool Football Club manager Arne Slot in Harare (Aaron Ufumeli/AP)

Similar stories

Most popular