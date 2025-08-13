In Pictures: Taxi drivers in Zimbabwe adopt team colours ahead of Premier League

Minibus taxi drivers in Zimbabwe have geared up for the start of the Premier League football season by adorning their vehicles with the colours of their teams.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United were among the clubs whose players and managers were spotted on taxis across the African nation’s capital Harare.

A woman walks past a minibus taxi featuring Manchester City player Phil Foden in Harare, Zimbabwe (Aaron Ufumeli/AP)

A minibus taxi branded with Liverpool Football Club players drives along a street in Harare (Aaron Ufumeli/AP)

A minibus taxi with the inscription of Manchester United’s captain Bruno Fernandes is seen on a highway in Harare (Aaron Ufumeli/AP)

A woman boards a minibus taxi branded with an image of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah in Harare (Aaron Ufumeli/AP)

The Premier League season kicks off on Friday, with champions Liverpool at home to Bournemouth.

Manchester City face an away trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, while Manchester United will play Arsenal at home on Sunday.

A street vendor sits next to a minibus taxi featuring Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola in Harare (Aaron Ufumeli/AP)

Brian Chitsike, a graphic designer, installs an image of Mohamed Salah on a minibus taxi in Harare (Aaron Ufumeli/AP)

Brian Gondo prepares cuts off a graphic image of Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk to brand on a minibus taxi in Harare (Aaron Ufumeli/AP)

Minibus taxis branded with Chelsea and Manchester United graphics at a bus terminus in Harare (Aaron Ufumeli/AP)