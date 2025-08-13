At least 25 killed by Israeli gunfire while seeking aid, say health officials

Israeli gunfire killed at least 25 people seeking aid on Wednesday, health officials and witnesses said, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel will “allow” Palestinians to leave during an upcoming military offensive in Gaza.

Mr Netanyahu wants to realise US President Donald Trump’s vision of relocating much of Gaza’s population of more than two million people through what the prime minister refers to as “voluntary migration” – and what critics have warned could be ethnic cleansing.

“Give them the opportunity to leave! First, from combat zones, and also from the Strip if they want,” Mr Netanyahu said in an interview aired on Tuesday with i24, an Israeli TV station, to discuss the planned offensive in some of the territory’s most populated areas including Gaza City.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP)

“We are not pushing them out but allowing them to leave.”

Witnesses and staff at Nasser and Awda hospitals, which received the bodies, said people were killed on their way to aid distribution sites and while awaiting convoys entering the Gaza Strip.

Israel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Efforts to revive ceasefire talks have resumed after apparently breaking down last month.

Hamas and Egyptian officials met on Wednesday in Cairo, according to Hamas official Taher al-Nounou.

Israel has no plans to send its negotiating team to talks in Cairo, the prime minister’s office said.

Israel has said it will widen its military offensive against Hamas to the areas of Gaza that it does not yet control, where most of the territory’s residents have sought refuge.

Those plans have sparked international condemnation and criticism within Israel, and could be intended to raise pressure on Hamas to reach a ceasefire.

Israeli soldiers use binoculars to look at damaged buildings in the Gaza Strip, from southern Israel (Ariel Schalit/AP)

The militants still hold 50 hostages taken in the October 7 2023 attack that sparked the war.

Israel believes around 20 of them are alive.

Mr Netanyahu was asked by i24 News if the window had closed on a partial ceasefire deal and he responded that he wanted all of the hostages back, alive and dead.

Egyptian foreign minister Badr Abdelatty told reporters that Cairo is still trying to advance an earlier proposal for an initial 60-day ceasefire, the release of some hostages and an influx of humanitarian aid before further talks on a lasting truce.

Hamas has long called for a comprehensive deal but says it will only release the remaining hostages in return for the release of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel, a lasting ceasefire and an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

The militant group has refused to lay down its arms as Israel has demanded.

Israel and South Sudan are in talks about relocating Palestinians to the war-torn East African nation, The Associated Press (AP) reported on Tuesday.

The office of Israel’s deputy foreign minister Sharren Haskel said on Wednesday that she was arriving in South Sudan for a series of meetings in the first visit by a senior government official to the country, but she did not plan to broach the subject of moving Palestinians.

Damaged humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza scattered on the ground next to the border with the Gaza Strip near the Kissufim crossing in southern Israel (Ariel Schalit/AP)

In a statement on Wednesday, South Sudan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called reports that it was engaging in discussions with Israel about resettling Palestinians baseless.

The AP previously reported that US and Israel have reached out to officials of three East African governments to discuss using their territories as potential destinations for moving Palestinians uprooted from Gaza.

Among those killed while seeking aid on Wednesday were 14 Palestinians in the Teina area approximately 3km away from a food distribution site run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), according to staff at Nasser hospital.

Hashim Shamalah, who was trying to reach the sites, said Israeli troops fired towards them as people tried to get through.

Many were shot and fell while fleeing, he said.

Five other Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire while trying to reach another GHF distribution site in the Netzarim corridor area, according to Awda hospital and witnesses.

The US and Israel support the GHF, an American contractor, as an alternative to the United Nations, which they say allows Hamas to siphon off aid.

The UN, which has delivered aid throughout Gaza for decades when conditions allow, denies the allegations.

Trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza move along the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel (Ariel Schalit/AP)

The GHF said there were no incidents at or near its sites on Wednesday.

There are aid convoys from other groups that travel within 100 metres (328ft) of GHF sites and draw large crowds attempting to loot them.

An overwhelming majority of violent incidents over the past few weeks have been related to those other aid convoys, the organisation said, noting it has provided more than one million meals to aid seekers.

At least six other people were killed by Israeli fire waiting for aid trucks close to the Morag corridor, which separates parts of southern Gaza, Nasser hospital said.

The UN and food security experts have warned starvation and malnutrition in Gaza are at the highest levels since the war began.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric on Tuesday reported the warning from the World Food Programme and said the Gaza Health Ministry told UN staff in Gaza that five people died over the previous 24 hours from malnutrition and starvation.

Gaza’s Health Ministry says 106 children have died of malnutrition-related causes during the war and 129 adults have died since late June when the ministry started to count deaths among this age group.

The UN and its humanitarian partners are doing everything possible to bring aid into Gaza, Mr Dujarric said, but still face significant delays and impediments from Israeli authorities who prevent the delivery of food and other essentials at the scale needed.

A Palestinian boy after collecting water from a distribution point in Gaza City (Jehad Alshrafi/AP)

Hamas-led militants abducted 251 people and killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, in the 2023 attack.

Most of the hostages have been released in ceasefires or other deals.

Israel’s air and ground offensive has since displaced most of Gaza’s population, destroyed vast areas and pushed the territory towards famine.

The offensive has killed more than 61,700 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not say how many were fighters or civilians but says around half were women and children.

The ministry is part of the Hamas-run government and staffed by medical professionals.

The UN and independent experts consider it the most reliable source on war casualties.

Israel disputes its figures but has not provided its own.