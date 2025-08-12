Thousands evacuated as wildfires rage across Spain during scorching heat wave

Thousands of people in Spain faced evacuation orders as wildfires continued to burn across the Iberian Peninsula during a heat wave expected to reach temperatures of 44C in some places.

Firefighters had largely contained a blaze outside Madrid that broke out on Monday night, authorities said on Tuesday.

The fire, which mainly burned scrub and grassland, killed a man who suffered burns on 98% of his body, emergency services said.

The blaze affected more than 1,000 hectares (2,470 acres).

By Tuesday morning, authorities were allowing some residents back into their homes.

Elsewhere, firefighters were battling blazes in several Spanish regions including Castile and Leon, Castile-La Mancha, Andalusia and Galicia.

Numerous fires forced thousands of people to evacuate, including holiday-goers in Cadiz after a fire sent huge plumes of smoke into the air visible on Monday from some beaches at the southern tip of Spain.

Meanwhile, more than 700 firefighters in Portugal were working to control a fire in Trancoso, about 217 miles (350km) north-east of Lisbon. Smaller fires were burning further north.

Dry vegetation and strong winds can make forest fires spread rapidly and out of control.

Scientists warn climate change is exacerbating the frequency and intensity of heat and dryness in southern Europe, making the region more vulnerable to wildfires and the health impacts of extreme heat.

Europe is warming faster than any other continent, with temperatures increasing at twice the speed as the global average since the 1980s, according to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service.

Last year was the hottest year on record in Europe and globally, the monitoring agency said.

The burning of fuels such as gas, oil and coal release heat-trapping gasses and are the main driver of climate change.

Deforestation and wildfires also contribute.