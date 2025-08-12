Gunman attacked CDC headquarters to protest against Covid-19 vaccines

The man who fired more than 180 shots at the headquarters of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention broke into a locked safe to get his father’s weapons and wanted to send a message against Covid-19 vaccines, authorities in the US said.

Documents found in a search of the home where Patrick Joseph White lived with his parents “expressed the shooter’s discontent with the Covid-19 vaccinations”, Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) director Chris Hosey said.

White, 30, had written about wanting to make “the public aware of his discontent with the vaccine”, Mr Hosey said.

White had also recently verbalised thoughts of suicide, which led to law enforcement being contacted several weeks before the shooting,

Mr Hosey added.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation director Chris Hosey said White had no known criminal history (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

He died at the scene on Friday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after killing a police officer.

Asked about threats based on misinformation regarding the CDC and its vaccine work, FBI special agent Paul Brown said on Tuesday: “We’ve not seen an uptick, although any rhetoric that suggests or leads to violence is something we take very seriously.”

“Although we are tracking it, we are sensitive to it, we have not seen that uptick,” Mr Brown, who leads the FBI’s Atlanta division, said.

The suspect’s family was fully co-operating with the investigation, authorities said at a news briefing on Tuesday.

White had no known criminal history, Mr Hosey added.

Bullet marks on the windows of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Executing a search warrant at the family’s home in the Atlanta suburb of Kennesaw, authorities recovered written documents that were being analysed, and seized electronic devices that were undergoing a forensic examination, the agency said.

Investigators also recovered a total of five firearms, including a gun that belonged to his father that he used in the attack, Mr Hosey said.

Mr Hosey said the suspect did not have a key to the gun safe: “He (White) broke into it.”

White had been stopped by CDC security guards before driving to a pharmacy across the street, where he opened fire from a pavement, authorities said.

The bullets pierced “blast-resistant” windows across the campus, pinning employees down during the barrage.

Swat team members walk inside the scene of the shooting (Ben Hendren/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP/PA)

More than 500 shell casings were recovered from the crime scene, the GBI said.

In the aftermath, officials at the CDC were assessing the security of the campus and notifying officials of any new threats.

US health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr toured the CDC campus on Monday, accompanied by deputy secretary Jim O’Neill and CDC director Susan Monarez, according to a health agency statement.

“No-one should face violence while working to protect the health of others,” Mr Kennedy said in a statement on Saturday.

It said top federal health officials were “actively supporting CDC staff”.

Mr Kennedy also visited the DeKalb County Police Department, and later met privately with the wife of the officer who was killed.

US health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr was a leader in a national anti-vaccine movement before Donald Trump selected him to oversee federal health agencies (Mark Thiessen/AP)

A photo of the suspect would be be released later on Tuesday, Mr Hosey said, but he encouraged the public to remember the face of the officer instead.

Mr Kennedy was a leader in a national anti-vaccine movement before US president Donald Trump selected him to oversee federal health agencies, and has made false and misleading statements about the safety and effectiveness of Covid-19 jabs and other vaccines.

Some unionised CDC employees called for more protections. Meanwhile, some employees who recently left the agency as the Trump administration pursues widespread layoffs laid the blame squarely at Mr Kennedy’s door.

Years of false rhetoric about vaccines and public health was bound to “take a toll on people’s mental health”, and “leads to violence”, Tim Young, a CDC employee who retired in April, said.