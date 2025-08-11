Al Jazeera journalists killed in Israeli air strike on Gaza City

Five people, including a prominent reporter for Al Jazeera, have been killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, the broadcaster has said.

Heavy bombardment was reported in Gaza City late on Sunday evening and, shortly before midnight local time, Al Jazeera said correspondent Anas al-Sharif was killed in a strike.

Rami Mohanna, administrative director at the nearby Shifa Hospital, said the strike hit a tent for Al Jazeera journalists outside the hospital’s walls.

Along with Mr al-Sharif, three other journalists and a driver were killed.

Israel’s military confirmed it, asserting that Mr al-Sharif had “posed as a journalist” and alleging he was with Hamas.

Mr Al-Sharif had denied having any political affiliations. The Committee to Protect Journalists last month said it was gravely concerned for his safety and said he was “targeted by an Israeli military smear campaign”.

A statement from Al Jazeera described the strike as a “targeted assassination”.

It said: “Al Jazeera Media Network condemns in the strongest terms the targeted assassination of its correspondents Anas Al Sharif and Mohammed Qraiqea, along with photographers Ibrahim Al Thaher, and Mohamed Nofal, by the Israeli occupation forces in yet another blatant and premeditated attack on press freedom.”