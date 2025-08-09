Firefighters battle to avoid reignition of France’s largest wildfire in decades

About 1,400 firefighters were deployed in France’s southern Aude region to prevent the country’s largest wildfire in decades from reigniting, as all residents were allowed to return to their homes.

Aude prefect Christian Pouget said the fire has been contained since Thursday after burning this week more than 160 square kilometres (62 square miles) in the wooded region, known for its wineries.

All roads have been reopened but authorities issued a strict ban on accessing the forest, Mr Pouget said at a news conference on Saturday.

A camper prepares to leave the L’Espazo municipal campsite after France’s largest wildfire in decades in Durban-Corbieres, southern France (Manu Fernandez/AP)

“The fight is continuing, firefighters are still working on (fire) reignition,” he said.

The blaze left one person dead and 25 people have been injured, including 19 firefighters, Mr Pouget said.

High temperatures in the coming days are expected to complicate firefighters’ efforts.

“The fire won’t be extinguished for several weeks,” Colonel Christophe Magny, director of the Aude fire department, said, pointing to several “hot spots” that are being closely monitored.

Burned trees are pictured during one of the largest wildfires in decades in Fontjoncouse, southern France (Manu Fernandez/AP)

France’s national weather agency Meteo France placed the southern half of France on a “high vigilance” alert for a heatwave, with temperatures expected in the Aude region of up to 39C on Saturday.

In neighbouring Spain, firefighters continued to battle a wildfire in Avila province, over 100 kilometres (62 miles) west of Madrid.

Victor Fernandez, a technician at the advanced command post, told reporters on Saturday the fire was being contained but warned the next hours would be “critical”.

Extreme temperatures are expected to continue until at least next week, according to Spain’s national weather service.

The fire began on Friday afternoon with the Spanish Military Emergencies Unit working through the night to bring it under control and prevent it from approaching roads and train lines.

Burned grapevines are pictured after firefighters contained France’s largest wildfire in decades in Saint Laurent de La Cabrerisse, southern France (Manu Fernandez/AP)

Southern Europe has seen multiple large fires this summer.

Scientists warn that climate change is exacerbating the frequency and intensity of heat and dryness, making the region more vulnerable to wildfires.