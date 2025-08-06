US envoy Witkoff meets Putin ahead of Trump’s deadline on Ukraine war

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held talks with US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow, the Kremlin said, days before the White House’s deadline for Russia to reach a peace deal with Ukraine or potentially face severe economic penalties that could also hit countries buying its oil.

The Kremlin did not immediately provide more details of the meeting.

Earlier, Mr Witkoff took an early morning walk through Zaryadye Park, a stone’s throw from the Kremlin, with Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian president’s envoy for investment and economic co-operation, footage aired by TASS showed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff shake hands at the Kremlin (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Mr Dmitriev played a key role in three rounds of direct talks between delegations from Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul in recent months, as well as discussions between Russian and US officials.

The negotiations made no progress on ending the three-year war following Russia’s invasion of its neighbour.

US President Donald Trump’s deadline for Mr Putin ends on Friday.

Washington has threatened “severe tariffs” and other economic penalties if the killing does not stop.

Mr Trump has expressed increasing frustration with Mr Putin over Russia’s escalating strikes on civilian areas of Ukraine, intended to erode morale and public appetite for the war.

The intensified attacks have occurred even as Mr Trump has urged the Russian leader in recent months to relent.

Overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday, Russian forces hit a recreational centre in Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region, killing two people and injuring 12, including two children, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said on Wednesday.

Russian forces launched at least four strikes on the area and initially attacked with powerful glide bombs.

Firefighters extinguish a fire after a Russian strike in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

“There is zero military sense in this strike. Only cruelty to intimidate,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a post on Telegram.

Russia also struck the Ukrainian power grid and heating gas facilities, Mr Zelensky said, as Ukraine makes preparations for winter.

Western analysts and Ukrainian officials say Mr Putin is stalling for time and avoiding serious negotiations while Russian forces push to capture more Ukraine land.

A Russian offensive that started in the spring and is expected to continue through the autumn is advancing faster than last year’s push but is making only slow and costly gains and has been unable to take any major cities.

The situation on the front line is critical for Ukrainian forces but defences are not about to collapse, analysts say.

On Tuesday, Mr Trump said “we’ll see what happens” regarding his threat to slap tariffs on nations that buy Russian oil, which could increase import taxes dramatically on China and India.

“We have a meeting with Russia tomorrow,” the US president said.

“We’re going to see what happens. We’ll make that determination at that time.”

Residents pass by the gutted remains of cars parked at a market after Russia’s drone attack in the town of Druzhkivk (Oleg Petrasiuk/Ukraine’s 24th Mechanized Brigade via AP)

Mr Trump said that he has not publicly committed to a specific tariff rate.

Stepping up diplomatic and economic pressure on the Kremlin risks stoking international tensions amid worsening Russia-US relations.

The Washington-based Centre for European Policy Analysis warned in an assessment this week that there are “clear signs that the Kremlin is preparing for a broader confrontation with Nato”, including a military build-up along Russia’s western flank with alliance countries in recent years.

Mr Putin has strengthened Russia’s military ties with China, North Korea and Iran.

Nato, meanwhile, said on Tuesday it has started co-ordinating regular deliveries of large Western weapons packages to Ukraine.

European allies and Canada are buying most of the equipment they plan to transport from the United States.

The Trump administration is not donating any arms to Ukraine.

Mr Putin has given no hint that he might be ready to make concessions.

Instead, the Russian leader and senior Kremlin officials have talked up the country’s military strength.

Mr Putin announced last week that Russia’s new hypersonic missile, which he says cannot be intercepted by current Nato air defence systems, has entered service.

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, meantime, warned that the Ukraine war could bring Russia and the US into armed conflict.

Mr Trump responded to that by ordering the repositioning of two US nuclear submarines.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday welcomed Mr Witkoff’s visit.

“We consider (talks with Mr Witkoff) important, substantive and very useful,” he said.

Mr Trump initially gave Moscow a 50-day deadline, but later moved up his ultimatum as the Kremlin continued to bomb Ukrainian cities.

However, Mr Trump himself doubted their effectiveness, saying on Sunday that Russia has proven to be “pretty good at avoiding sanctions”.

Women clear the area near buildings after a Russian strike in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

“They’re wily characters,” he said of the Russians.

The Kremlin has insisted that international sanctions imposed since its February 2022 invasion of its neighbour have had a limited impact.

Ukraine maintains the sanctions are taking their toll on Moscow’s war machine and wants Western allies to ramp them up.