US envoy arrives in Russia ahead of Trump’s deadline on Ukraine war

US special envoy Steve Witkoff has arrived in Moscow days before the White House’s deadline for Russia to reach a peace deal with Ukraine or potentially face severe economic penalties.

Mr Witkoff was seen taking an early morning stroll through Zaryadye Park, a stone’s throw from the Kremlin, with Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian president’s envoy for investment and economic cooperation.

Mr Dmitriev has played a key role in direct peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul in recent months, as well as discussions between Russian and US officials.

Moscow is yet to confirm whether Mr Witkoff will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin during his stay.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov welcomed Mr Witkoff’s visit. “We consider (talks with Witkoff) important, substantive and very useful,” he said.

Residents pass by the gutted remains of cars parked at a market after Russia’s drone attack in the town of Druzhkivk (Oleg Petrasiuk/Ukraine’s 24th Mechanized Brigade via AP)

Donald Trump’s deadline for Mr Putin ends on Friday. Washington has threatened “severe tariffs” and other economic penalties if the killing does not stop in Ukriane.

So far, Mr Trump’s promises, threats and cajoling have failed to shift the Kremlin’s position, and the stubborn diplomatic stalemate remains in place.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is losing more territory on the front line, although there is no sign of a collapse of its defences.

Mr Trump initially gave Moscow a 50-day deadline but later moved his ultimatum as the Kremlin continued to bomb Ukrainian cities.

The threatened sanctions could include additional restrictions designed to hamper Russia’s economy, as well as secondary tariffs targeting countries that buy Russian oil, including China and India.

However, Mr Trump said on Sunday that Russia has proven to be “pretty good at avoiding sanctions”.

“They’re wily characters,” he said of the Russians.

The Kremlin has insisted that international sanctions imposed since its February 2022 invasion of its neighbour have had a limited impact.

Ukraine insists the sanctions are taking their toll on Moscow’s war machine and wants Western allies to ramp them up. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday urged the United States, Europe and other nations to impose stronger secondary sanctions on Moscow’s energy, trade and banking sectors.