Trump could meet Putin as soon as next week, White House official says

US President Donald Trump could meet in person with Russian President Vladimir Putin as soon as next week as he seeks to broker an end to the Russia-Ukraine war, a White House official said.

The official cautioned that a meeting has not been scheduled yet and no location has been determined. The official was not authorised to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss internal plans.

The White House said Mr Trump was also open to a meeting with both Mr Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

A meeting between Mr Putin and Mr Trump would be their first since Mr Trump returned to office this year.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US special envoy Steve Witkoff shake hands during their meeting in Moscow on Wednesday (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

It would be a significant milestone in the three-year-old war, though there is no promise such a meeting would lead to the end of the fighting since Russia and Ukraine remain far apart on their demands.

News of a potential meeting with Mr Putin, which was first reported by The New York Times, came hours after Mr Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff met Mr Putin in Moscow. Mr Trump had posted earlier on Truth Social that Mr Witkoff “had a highly productive meeting” with Mr Putin in which “great progress was made”.

It was not immediately clear if Mr Putin or Mr Zelensky had agreed to any meetings with Mr Trump.

Mr Zelensky has been willing to meet face-to-face with Mr Putin to end the conflict, but Russia has repeatedly rejected the idea.

Mr Trump has met Mr Zelensky several times this year, including a contentious February meeting in Washington. Though he has not yet met Mr Putin this year, Mr Trump met with him five times during his first term.

Mr Trump said earlier on Wednesday that he updated America’s allies in Europe and that they will work toward an end to the Russia-Ukraine war “in the days and weeks to come”.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said: “The Russians expressed their desire to meet with President Trump, and the President is open to meeting with both President Putin and President Zelensky.”

Her statement did not address the potential timing of any meeting.

Mr Witkoff met Mr Putin days before the White House’s deadline for Russia to reach a peace deal with Ukraine or potentially face severe economic penalties that could also hit countries buying its oil.

The meeting between Mr Putin and Mr Witkoff lasted about three hours, the Kremlin said.

Mr Putin’s foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov said Mr Putin and Mr Witkoff had a “useful and constructive conversation” that focused on the Ukrainian crisis and, in a nod toward improving relations between Washington and Moscow, “prospects for possible development of strategic co-operation” between the United States and Russia.