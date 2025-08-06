Speeding motorist caught driving at 199mph on Germany’s Autobahn

A motorist was clocked driving at more than 320kph (199mph) on the Autobahn west of Berlin, a record high at more than 124mph above the speed limit, German police said.

The driver, who was not identified, was caught while racing along the A2 highway near Burg on July 28.

The motorist was handed a fine of 900 euros (£784), stripped of two points from his driver’s licence and banned from driving for three months, the Magdeurg police office said.

A roadside radar stand, known as an Enforcement Trailer, caught the motorist in a routine check.

A reading from its display showed “the highest record speed” of 321kph, police said.

Germany’s famed Autobahn motorways have captured fascination and interest around the world for their lack of speeding limits.

German authorities and driving clubs have argued over the years about whether the policy should continue.

Limitless speeds are not universal on the Autobahn, though, as parts of the motorway are subject to speed limits.

The section of the motorway where the driver was caught has a limit of 120kph (74.5mph).