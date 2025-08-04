Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs denied release from jail to await sentencing

Sean “Diddy” Combs cannot go home from jail to await sentencing on his prostitution-related conviction, a judge said on Monday, denying the rap and style mogul’s latest bid for bail.

Combs has been behind bars since his September arrest. He faced federal charges of coercing girlfriends into having drug-fuelled sex marathons with male sex workers while he watched and filmed them.

He was acquitted last month of the top charges – racketeering and sex trafficking – while being convicted of two counts of a prostitution-related offence.

The conviction carries the potential for up to 10 years in prison. But there are complicated federal guidelines for calculating sentences in any given case, and prosecutors and Combs’ lawyers disagree substantially on how the guidelines come out for his case.

The guidelines are not mandatory, and Judge Arun Subramanian will have wide latitude in deciding Combs’ punishment.

The Bad Boy Records founder, now 55, was for decades a huge figure in pop culture. A Grammy-winning hip hop artist and entrepreneur with a flair for finding and launching big talents, he presided over a business empire that ranged from fashion to reality TV.

Prosecutors claimed he used his fame, wealth and violence to force and manipulate two now-ex-girlfriends into days-long, drugged-up sexual performances he called “freak-offs” or “hotel nights”.

His lawyers argued that the government tried to criminalise consensual, if unconventional, sexual tastes that played out in complicated relationships. The defence acknowledged that Combs had violent outbursts but said nothing he did came amounted to the crimes with which he was charged.

Since the verdict, his lawyers have repeatedly renewed their efforts to get him out on bail until his sentencing, set for October.

They have argued that the acquittals undercut the rationale for holding him, and they have pointed to other people who were released before sentencing on similar convictions.

Defence lawyer Marc Agnifilo suggested in a court filing that Combs was the United States’ “only person in jail for hiring adult male escorts for him and his girlfriend”.

The defence’s most recent proposal included a 50 million-dollar (£37.6 million) bond and travel restrictions and expressed openness to adding on house arrest at his Miami home, electronic monitoring, private security guards and other requirements.

Prosecutors opposed releasing Combs. They wrote that his “extensive history of violence — and his continued attempt to minimise his recent violent conduct – demonstrates his dangerousness and that he is not amendable to supervision”.