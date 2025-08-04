Brazil’s Supreme Court orders house arrest for former president Bolsonaro

Brazil’s Supreme Court has ordered house arrest for former president Jair Bolsonaro, who is on trial for allegedly leading a coup attempt after losing the 2022 election.

The court’s Justice Alexandre de Moraes issued the order, saying in his decision that Bolsonaro had violated the precautionary measures imposed on him by posting content on his son’s social media channels.

Prosecutors accuse Bolsonaro of heading a criminal organisation that plotted to overturn the election, including plans to kill President Lula and a Supreme Court justice.

Monday’s order follows one from the top court, which last month ordered Bolsonaro to wear an electronic ankle tag and imposed a curfew on his activities while the proceedings are under way.

The latest decision keeps the far-right leader under ankle monitoring, allows only family members and lawyers to visit him and seizes all mobile phones from his home in Rio de Janeiro.