Wave-riding canines take on surf to be named top dog

A surfing competition with a difference drew thousands of spectators to a beach near San Francisco, as dogs of all sizes took to the waves.

Labs, terriers and spaniels were among dozens of dogs riding the surf at Pacifica State Beach, about 14 miles south of the city, in the annual World Dog Surfing Championships.

They competed against similar-sized dogs for a chance to appear in the finals, while additional heats featured multiple dogs – wearing life vests and often goggles – surfing tandem or riding with people.

Once out on the waves, their owners helped them hop on their colourful surf boards as the crowd cheered from the beach.

Judges assessed how long the dogs remained on their boards, how long they held their balance, and whether they performed any tricks, like turning around while riding.

Coconut catches a wave during the contest at Pacifica State Beach (Eakin Howard/AP)

Iza, a five-year-old French bulldog, won the single surfer heat for medium-size dogs for the first time, her owner David Fasoli said.

He said he found “pure joy” during the pandemic when he brought home a surfboard from his job at Costco and taught Iza to balance in the swimming pool. The two soon started swimming in the sea and learning to ride waves as passers-by watched in awe.

Now, their competitions are all about defying expectations.

“I have a disability – I only have one hand – so a non-sporting human combined with a non-sporting dog breed, we are kind of phenomenal, defying the odds of what people think we’re capable of doing,” Mr Fasoli said after the competition.

Carson jumps off his board and into the surf (Eakin Howard/AP)

Ten-year-old yellow lab Charlie likes surfing so much he will grab his surfboard and run towards the water – his owners sometimes have to hide it to ensure some peace.

Charlie, who has his own Instagram page, entered the extra-large single surfer heat. He also rode tandem with two other dogs in what their humans called “The Dream Team”.

Owner Maria Nieboer said: “He loves the crowd.”

Charlie and Ms Nieboer’s husband Jeff prepare for waves together. When Mr Nieboer spots a good one, he turns the board around and tells Charlie to “get ready”.

He pushes the board forward, and Charlie scrunches down and rides the wave as long as he can. Charlie can even steer the board by leaning, and surfs towards an awaiting Ms Nieboer on the shore.

Faith the surfing Pitbull gets pushed through the breakers by owner James Wall (Eakin Howard/AP)

He does not have to be rewarded with treats for any of it, Mr Nieboer said, adding: “Charlie does what Charlie wants to do once we’re in the water.”

Charlie’s “Dream Team” compatriot, fellow yellow lab Rosie, was in four heats. The four-year-old’s owner, Steve Drottar, said she is “stoked” after they go surfing, which they do four to five times a week back home in Santa Cruz.

“It’s like, hey, we actually did something today, right? We did something together as a team,” Mr Drottar said. “The fact that you can do something as a team with your dog creates a different bond than you have when you just take your dog for a walk.”

He can tell Rosie feels a sense of accomplishment afterwards because she is extra happy, wags her tail extra hard and snuggles even more than usual, he said.

“It’s like we go home on the couch and it feels like she’s saying ‘Thank-you’.”