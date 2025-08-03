Rescue efforts continue to reach group trapped in Chile copper mine

Rescue teams are continuing efforts to reach a group of miners trapped inside a copper mine in Chile that collapsed during a moderate earthquake.

The mine’s director confirmed on Saturday that the body of one of the five miners had been found, two days after the El Teniente mine in central Chile collapsed around them during a 4.2 magnitude quake.

The copper mine is one of Chile’s largest.

The copper mine collapsed during an earthquake on Thursday (Esteban Felix/AP)

The rescue team is trying to drill through 295 feet of rock to reach the miners.

El Teniente director Andres Music said authorities are still trying to identify the body.

The body of another miner – not one of those trapped – identified as Paulo Marin Tapia was found on Friday, shortly after the mine’s partial collapse.

Nine other mine workers suffered injuries, said Chile’s National Copper Corp, known as Codelco, describing the incident as the result of “a seismic event”.