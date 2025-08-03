Anger as far-right Israeli minister prays at flashpoint holy site in Jerusalem

A far-right Israeli minister has prayed at Jerusalem’s most sensitive holy site, triggering regional condemnation and fears that the move could further escalate tensions.

With Israel already facing global criticism over famine-like conditions in the besieged Gaza Strip, the visit by Itamar Ben-Gvir to the hillside compound threatened to further set back efforts by international mediators to halt Israel’s nearly two-year military offensive in the territory.

The area, which Jews call the Temple Mount, is the holiest site in Judaism and was home to the ancient biblical temples. Muslims call the site the Noble Sanctuary, and today it is home to the Al Aqsa Mosque, the third-holiest site in Islam.

Itamar Ben Gvir, left (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)

Visits are considered a provocation across the Muslim world and openly praying violates a longstanding status quo at the site.

Under the status quo, Jews have been allowed to tour the site but are barred from praying, with Israeli police and troops providing security.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said after Mr Ben-Gvir’s visit that Israel would not change the norms governing the holy site.

Mr Ben-Gvir made the stop after Hamas released videos showing two emaciated Israeli hostages. The videos caused in uproar in Israel and raised pressure on the government to reach a deal to bring home from Gaza the remaining hostages who were captured on October 7 2023, in the attack that triggered the war.

During his visit to the hilltop compound, Mr Ben-Gvir called for Israel to annex the Gaza Strip and encourage Palestinians to leave, reviving rhetoric that has complicated negotiations to end the war.

Benjamin Netanyahu (Aaron Chown/PA)

He condemned the video that Hamas released on Saturday of 24-year-old hostage Evyatar David, showing him looking skeletal and hollow-eyed in a dimly lit Gaza tunnel.

The minister called it an attempt to pressure Israel.

Mr Ben-Gvir’s previous visits to the site have been explosive and prompted threats from Palestinian militant groups. Clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinian demonstrators in and around the site fuelled an 11-day war with Hamas in 2021.

His Sunday visit was swiftly condemned as an incitement by Palestinian leaders as well as Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

Sufian Qudah, spokesman for the foreign ministry in neighboring Jordan, which serves as the custodian of the Al Aqsa Mosque, condemned what he called “provocative incursions by the extremist minister” and implored Israel to prevent escalation.