Country music singer Jeannie Seely dies aged 85

Jeannie Seely, the soulful country music singer behind such standards as Don’t Touch Me, has died at the age of 85.

Her publicist, Don Murry Grubbs, said she died on Friday after succumbing to complications from an intestinal infection.

Known as Miss Country Soul for her unique vocal style, Seely was a trailblazer for women in country music, celebrated for her spirited nonconformity and for a string of undeniable hits in the 1960s and 1970s.

Her second husband, Gene Ward, died in December.

In May, Seely revealed that she was in recovery after undergoing multiple back surgeries, two emergency procedures and spending 11 days in the ICU. She also suffered a bout of pneumonia.

“Rehab is pretty tough, but each day is looking brighter and last night, I saw a light at the end of the tunnel. And it was neon, so I knew it was mine,” she said in a statement at the time.

“The unsinkable Seely is working her way back.”

Dolly Parton was one of several country music luminaries paying her tribute on Friday, saying she met Seely when they were both young and starting out in Nashville.

“She was one of my dearest friends,” Parton said on her social media accounts.

Jeannie Seely performs at the 2018 medallion ceremony at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP)

“I think she was one of the greater singers in Nashville and she had a wonderful sense of humour. We had many wonderful laughs together, cried over certain things together and she will be missed.”

Seely was born in July 1940, in Titusville, Pennsylvania, about two hours north of Pittsburgh and raised in nearby Townville.

Her love of country music was instant; her mother sang, and her father played the banjo. When she was a child, she sang on local radio shows and performed on local television.

She had a number of country hits in the ’60s and ’70s, including three Top 10 hits on what is now known as Billboard’s hot country songs chart: Don’t Touch Me; 1967’s I’ll Love You More (Than You Need); and 1973’s Can I Sleep In Your Arms?, adapted from the folk song, Can I Sleep In Your Barn Tonight Mister?

In the years since, Seely continued to release albums, perform, and host, regularly appearing on country music programming. Her songs are considered classics, and have been recorded by everyone from Merle Haggard, Ray Price and Connie Smith to Ernest Tubb, Grandpa Jones, and Little Jimmy Dickens.

She appeared nearly 5,400 times at the Grand Ole Opry, which she had been a member of since 1967. Grubbs said Saturday’s Grand Ole Opry show would be dedicated to Seely.