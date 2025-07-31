Russian missile and drone attack kills six and injures 52 in Kyiv

Russia attacked Ukraine’s capital overnight with missiles and drones, killing at least six people including a six-year-old boy, authorities have said.

Kyiv City Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko said at least 52 other people were injured in the attacks, and the number is likely to rise.

A large part of a nine-storey residential building collapsed after it was struck, he added. Rescue teams are at the scene to rescue people trapped under the rubble.

Residents at the scene of one Russian strike (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

“Missile strike. Directly on a residential building. People are under the rubble. All services are on site,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on his official Telegram page.

Images from the scene showed plumes of smoke emanating from a partially damaged building and debris strewn on the ground.

Residents defied police orders not to return to the scene to retrieve their belongings.

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and interior minister Ihor Klymenko also arrived at the scene.

Interior minister Ihor Klymenko and Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko in Kyiv (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

At least 27 locations across Kyiv were hit by the attack, Mr Tkachenko said, with the heaviest damage in the Solomianskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts.

Russia fired 309 Shahed and decoy drones, and eight Iskander-K cruise missiles overnight, the Ukrainian air force said. Air defences intercepted and jammed 288 strike drones and three missiles, and five missiles and 21 drones struck targets.

The attack also targeted the Dnipro, Poltava, Sumy, Mykolaiv regions, with Ukraine’s capital being the primary target, Mr Zelensky said.

“Today, the world once again saw Russia’s answer to our desire for peace with America and Europe,” he said. “New demonstrative killings. That is why peace without strength is impossible.”

He called on Ukraine’s allies to follow through on defence commitments and pressure Moscow towards real negotiations.

Rescuers work in the rubble of a destroyed apartment building (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Meanwhile, Russia’s Defence Ministry said its forces had taken full control of the strategically important city of Chasiv Yar in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region.

Russian and Ukrainian troops have battled for control of Chasiv Yar for nearly 18 months. It includes a hilltop from which troops can attack other key points in the region that form the backbone of Ukraine’s eastern defences.

A report on Thursday from Ukraine’s Army General Staff said there had been seven clashes in Chasiv Yar in the past 24 hours. An attached map showed most of the town as under Russian control.

DeepState, an open-source Ukrainian map widely used by the military and analysts, showed early on Thursday that neighbourhoods to the south and west of Chasiv Yar remained uncontrolled by either side.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he was giving Russian President Vladimir Putin a shorter deadline — August 8 — for peace efforts to make progress or Washington will impose punitive sanctions and tariffs.

Western leaders have accused Mr Putin of dragging his feet in US-led peace efforts in an attempt to capture more Ukrainian land.