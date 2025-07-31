Justin Timberlake says he’s been diagnosed with Lyme disease

Justin Timberlake has been diagnosed with Lyme disease, the former NSYNC star said on Instagram on Thursday.

Timberlake shared the news in a post commemorating his Forget Tomorrow tour, which wrapped in Turkey on Wednesday, adding that the disease “can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically”.

Lyme disease is transmitted by Ixodes ticks, also known as deer ticks. It can cause flu-like conditions, neurological problems, joint pain and other symptoms. In the vast majority of cases, Lyme disease is successfully treated with antibiotics.

“I honestly don’t know what my future is onstage, but I’ll always cherish this run! And all of them before! It’s been the stuff of legend for me,” Timberlake wrote.

Timberlake cancelled and postponed multiple shows throughout the tour’s run, citing health issues including bronchitis and laryngitis.

Six of his US shows were postponed from October and November to February, the singer announced on Instagram.

Timberlake ultimately cancelled the final show of the American leg of the tour in Ohio due to the flu in February.

Justin Timberlake performed at the Isle of Wight festival (David Rutherford/Isle of Wight Festival/PA)

Representatives for Timberlake did not immediately respond to The Associated Press’s request for comment.

Timberlake pleaded guilty to driving while impaired in New York’s Hamptons in 2024. As part of his plea deal, the singer gave a public safety announcement in September, urging drivers not to get behind the wheel after drinking.

The 10-time Grammy winner ended the post thanking his wife, Jessica Biel, and their two sons, Silas and Phin, saying “nothing is more powerful than your unconditional love. You are my heart and my home. I’m on my way”.