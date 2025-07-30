Trump announces 25% tariff on India plus penalties for buying Russian energy

Donald Trump has said he will impose a 25% tariff on goods from India, plus an additional import tax because of the country’s purchasing of Russian oil.

The US president said on Wednesday that India “is our friend” but its tariffs “are far too high” on US goods.

The Republican president added that India buys military equipment and oil from Russia, which he said has enabled the war in Ukraine.

As a result, he intends to charge an additional “penalty” starting on Friday as part of the launch of revised tariffs on multiple countries.