Thailand and Cambodia reaffirm ceasefire after China-brokered meeting

Thailand and Cambodia have reaffirmed their shaky ceasefire violation after days of fighting along their border, as China stepped in to negotiate with the two countries.

The ceasefire reached in Malaysia was supposed to take effect at midnight on Monday, but was quickly tested.

Thailand’s army accused Cambodia of launching attacks in multiple areas early on Tuesday, but Cambodia said there was no firing in any location.

The Thai army then reported exchanges of gunfire into Wednesday morning, but said there was no use of heavy artillery.

Thai residents fled their homes following the clashes between Thai and Cambodian soldiers (AP)

Thailand’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday morning: “Such act of aggression constitutes once again a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement by Cambodian forces and their apparent lack of good faith.”

By Wednesday afternoon, however, both sides appeared to have reaffirmed their commitment to a ceasefire, with representatives appearing smiling in a photo with a Chinese vice minister Sun Weidong at a meeting in Shanghai.

In attendance from Cambodia was foreign secretary Kung Phaok, and in attendance from Thailand was Jullapong Nonsrichai, executive adviser to the minister of foreign affairs of Thailand.

“Cambodia and Thailand reiterated to China their commitment to the ceasefire consensus and expressed appreciation for China’s positive role in de-escalating the situation,” a statement from China’s foreign ministry said.

China said the informal meeting was its “latest diplomatic effort” and it was playing a “constructive role in resolving their border dispute”, according to the same statement.