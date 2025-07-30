Hawaii and parts of Japan downgrade tsunami warnings to advisories

Hawaii and parts of Japan have downgraded their tsunami warnings to advisories after a powerful earthquake.

One of the strongest quakes ever recorded struck Russia’s far east early on Wednesday, with a magnitude of 8.8.

It sent tsunami waves into Japan, Hawaii and across the Pacific.

No substantial damage has been reported so far, but authorities warned people away from shorelines and said the risk could last more than a day.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency downgraded its tsunami alert to an advisory in the Pacific coast south of Fukushima, with the alert still in place farther north.

Maj Gen Stephen Logan, the Adjutant General of the State of Hawaii department of defence, said an advisory means there is the potential for strong currents and dangerous waves, as well as flooding on beaches or in harbours.