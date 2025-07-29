Russia carries out deadly air strike on Ukrainian prison

A Russian air strike on a prison in Ukraine’s south-eastern Zaporizhzhia region has killed at least 17 inmates and wounded more than 80 others.

The operation on Monday hit the Bilenkivska Correctional Colony with four guided aerial bombs, according to the State Criminal Executive Service of Ukraine.

At least 42 inmates were admitted to hospital with serious injuries while another 40 people, including one staff member, sustained other injuries.

The strike destroyed the prison’s dining hall and damaged administrative and quarantine buildings, but the perimeter fence held and no escapes were reported.

Ukrainian officials condemned the attack, saying that targeting civilian infrastructure, such as prisons, is a war crime under international conventions.