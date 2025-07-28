Shropshire Star
Thailand and Cambodia agree immediate and unconditional ceasefire – Malaysian PM

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said both sides have reached a common understanding to take steps to return to normalcy.

By contributor Associated Press Reporters
Published
Supporting image for story: Thailand and Cambodia agree immediate and unconditional ceasefire – Malaysian PM
Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, centre, Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet, left, and Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai in Putrajaya, Malaysia (Mohd Rasfan/Pool Photo via AP)

Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to an “immediate and unconditional” ceasefire from midnight to resolve deadly border clashes, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said.

Mr Anwar, who chaired the talks as head of the ASEAN regional bloc, said both sides have reached a common understanding to take steps to return to normalcy.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thai acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai have agreed to “an immediate and unconditional ceasefire with effect from… midnight of July 28″, Mr Anwar said as he read out a joint statement.

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet, left and Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, right, shake hands as Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim gestures after talks on a possible ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia in Putrajaya, Malaysia
Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet, left and Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, right, shake hands as Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim gestures after talks in Putrajaya, Malaysia (Mohd Rasfan/Pool Photo via AP)

Mr Hun Manet and Mr Phumtham hailed the outcome of the meeting and shook hands at the conclusion of the brief press conference.

