Several hurt after passenger trail derails in southern Germany

The incident took place just under 100 miles west of Munich.

By contributor AP Reporters
Supporting image for story: Several hurt after passenger trail derails in southern Germany
Rescue workers search for passengers in a derailed train in Zwiefaltendorf (Thomas Warnack/dpa)

A regional passenger train has derailed in southern Germany, injuring at least three people, federal police told German news agency dpa.

Roughly 100 people were aboard the train when at least two carriages derailed in a forested area around 6.10pm local time (5.10pm GMT), dpa reported.

Photos from the scene showed parts of the train on its side as rescuers climbed on top of the carriages.

The derailed train
Several people were injured (Thomas Warnack/dpa via AP)

The crash happened near the town of Riedlingen, dpa reported, roughly 158 kilometers (98 miles) west of Munich.

Details about what caused the derailment were not immediately available.

Federal police, who oversee the railroads, and Deutsche Bahn, Germany’s main national railway operator, did not return reporters’ requests for comment Sunday evening.

