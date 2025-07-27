At least three dead after train derails in southern Germany

At least three people have been killed and several others were seriously injured when a regional passenger train derailed in southern Germany, authorities said.

Federal and local police said the cause of the crash near Riedlingen remains under investigation.

It was not immediately clear how many people had been injured.

At least three people were killed (Thomas Warnack/dpa via AP)

Roughly 100 people were on board the train at the time of the crash, roughly 98 miles west of Munich.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, in a post on social platform X, said he mourned the victims and passed on his condolences to their families.

Deutsche Bahn, Germany’s main national railway operator, has been contacted for comment.