In Pictures: Tens of thousands of fans gather in US for Comic-Con 2025

Comic-Con, held annually in San Diego, brings together fans who celebrate their favourite comic books, movies, television and video games.

Allison Tabitha dressed as Zelda from the Legend of Zelda video game at Comic-Con 2025 (Chris Pizzello/AP/PA)

Tens of thousands of fans are attending Comic-Con 2025 in the US for a four-day pop culture spectacle packed with celebrities and interactive attractions.

Andrew Ghannadian, dressed in his own costume as Eight-ball, walks through the crowd at Comic Con 2025 (Chris Pizzello/AP/PA)
Ivan Martinez (left) dressed as Nightwing and Jade Stone, dressed as Poison Ivy Jedi pose for a photo (Chris Pizzello/AP/PA)
Diana, Kal Smith, and Melissa Ann during preview night for Comic-Con International (Andrew Park/AP)

Comic-Con International, held annually at the San Diego Convention Centre, brings together fans who celebrate their favourite comic books, movies, television and video games.

A person dressed as Wolverine from X-Men poses for a photograph (Andrew Park/Invision/AP/PA)
Jeffrey Divincent, Andrew Mckinney, David Florez and Ethan Mcarthur dressed as the Shy Guys from Super Mario Bros (Andrew Park/Invision/AP/PA)
Comic-Con volunteer Chris Perry, dressed as Superman, waves to a young attendee (Chris Pizzello/AP/PA)

This year’s convention, which runs until Sunday and is expected to draw 135,000 attendees, will feature updates on the new Predator movie and Alien series, as well a special appearance by George Lucas.

Robert Bowman, Andy Lepe and Kyle Luna dressed as the Ghostbusters (Andrew Park/Invision/AP/PA)
Bugs Mitchell dressed as the Joker from Batman (Andrew Park/Invision/AP/PA)
A cosplayer wears her mask backwards as she waits in line with other attendees before Comic-Con International preview night (Chris Pizzello/AP/PA)
Chris Lane (left) and his wife Shannon wearing costumes inspired by the Apple TV+ series Murderbot (Chris Pizzello/AP/PA)

