In Pictures: Tens of thousands of fans gather in US for Comic-Con 2025
Comic-Con, held annually in San Diego, brings together fans who celebrate their favourite comic books, movies, television and video games.
By contributor PA
Published
Tens of thousands of fans are attending Comic-Con 2025 in the US for a four-day pop culture spectacle packed with celebrities and interactive attractions.
Comic-Con International, held annually at the San Diego Convention Centre, brings together fans who celebrate their favourite comic books, movies, television and video games.
This year’s convention, which runs until Sunday and is expected to draw 135,000 attendees, will feature updates on the new Predator movie and Alien series, as well a special appearance by George Lucas.