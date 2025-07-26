In Pictures: Tens of thousands of fans gather in US for Comic-Con 2025

Tens of thousands of fans are attending Comic-Con 2025 in the US for a four-day pop culture spectacle packed with celebrities and interactive attractions.

Andrew Ghannadian, dressed in his own costume as Eight-ball, walks through the crowd at Comic Con 2025 (Chris Pizzello/AP/PA)

Ivan Martinez (left) dressed as Nightwing and Jade Stone, dressed as Poison Ivy Jedi pose for a photo (Chris Pizzello/AP/PA)

Diana, Kal Smith, and Melissa Ann during preview night for Comic-Con International (Andrew Park/AP)

Comic-Con International, held annually at the San Diego Convention Centre, brings together fans who celebrate their favourite comic books, movies, television and video games.

A person dressed as Wolverine from X-Men poses for a photograph (Andrew Park/Invision/AP/PA)

Jeffrey Divincent, Andrew Mckinney, David Florez and Ethan Mcarthur dressed as the Shy Guys from Super Mario Bros (Andrew Park/Invision/AP/PA)

Comic-Con volunteer Chris Perry, dressed as Superman, waves to a young attendee (Chris Pizzello/AP/PA)

This year’s convention, which runs until Sunday and is expected to draw 135,000 attendees, will feature updates on the new Predator movie and Alien series, as well a special appearance by George Lucas.

Robert Bowman, Andy Lepe and Kyle Luna dressed as the Ghostbusters (Andrew Park/Invision/AP/PA)

Bugs Mitchell dressed as the Joker from Batman (Andrew Park/Invision/AP/PA)

A cosplayer wears her mask backwards as she waits in line with other attendees before Comic-Con International preview night (Chris Pizzello/AP/PA)