Laundry stealing cat Leonardo da Pinchy becomes subject of internet appeal

A cat nicknamed Leonardo da Pinchy that likes to steal underwear has hit the headlines after the owner launched an appeal on social media in a bid to return the stolen items.

Instead of birds and mice, 15-month-old Tonkinese Leo, has taken to returning home with items of underwear, gloves and socks – sometimes with the clothes pegs still attached.

Leo’s owner, Helen North, of Mairangi Bay, near Auckland, put out an appeal in bid a return the items, which include an expensive Cashmere sweater and a 5ft stuffed snake.

Ms North turned to a neighbourhood WhatsApp group to return Leo’s stolen goods to their rightful owners. Her usual message is: “Are these your undies?”

Leo with a haul of some of the items he has stolen (Helen North via AP)

With dozens of items unclaimed, the embarrassed owner took her search for Leo’s victims wider this month, posting photos of his hauls on a Facebook page along with an apology and her address.

Those who showed up to claim their belongings included a woman who recognised her pink and purple underpants and a boy whose beloved sports jersey was helpfully identifiable by his name printed on the back.

“All of our neighbours think he’s amazing,” Ms North said. “Some of them are quite put out that he hasn’t actually stolen anything of theirs.”

Ms North has tried everything to curb her cat’s laundry obsession, from attempting to keep him indoors to leaving out clothes at home for him to steal.

“He only wants stuff that he shouldn’t have,” she said, adding that she was also unwilling to risk an online suggestion that Leo simply needed another playmate.

“He might teach another cat to do this,” Ms North said.

Leo’s life of crime began when he was first allowed outdoors a year ago. But his family hopes it is just a juvenile phase.

“I hope he grows out of it because I don’t want to do this for like, 15 years,” Ms North said. “This is a lot of admin.”