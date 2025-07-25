Europeans and Iran meet in Istanbul as sanctions loom over nuclear deadlock

Iranian and European diplomats met on Friday in Istanbul in the latest drive to unpick the deadlock over Tehran’s nuclear programme.

Representatives from the UK, France and Germany, known as the E3 nations, gathered at the Iranian consulate for the first talks since Iran’s 12-day war with Israel in June, which involved US bombers striking nuclear-related facilities.

The talks, which ended after four hours, centred on the possibility of reimposing sanctions on Iran, that were lifted in 2015 in exchange for Iran accepting restrictions and monitoring of its nuclear programme.

The return of sanctions, known as a “snapback” mechanism, “remains on the table”, according to a European diplomat.

“A possible delay in triggering snapback has been floated to the Iranians on the condition that there is credible diplomatic engagement by Iran, that they resume full cooperation with the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency), and that they address concerns about their highly-enriched uranium stockpile,” the diplomat said.

European leaders have said sanctions will resume by the end of August if there is no progress on containing Iran’s nuclear programme.

Tehran, meanwhile, has said the US, which withdrew from the 2015 deal during President Donald Trump ’s first term, needs to rebuild faith in its role in negotiations.

Deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Iran’s engagement was dependent on “several key principles” that included “rebuilding Iran’s trust – as Iran has absolutely no trust in the United States”.

In a social media post on Thursday, he also said the talks should not be used “as a platform for hidden agendas such as military action”.

He said Iran’s right to enrich uranium “in line with its legitimate needs” should be respected and sanctions removed.

Iran has repeatedly threatened to leave the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty, which commits it to refrain from developing nuclear weapons, if sanctions return.

Mr Gharibabadi described Friday’s talks as “serious, frank and detailed”.

On X, he said the two sides discussed lifting sanctions and the snapback mechanism while agreeing to further talks.

“Both sides came to the meeting with specific ideas,” he said. “It was agreed that consultations on this matter will continue.”

Friday’s talks were held at the deputy ministerial level, with Iran sending Mr Gharibabadi and a fellow deputy foreign minister, Majid Takht-e Ravanchi.

A similar meeting was held in Istanbul in May.

The UK, France and Germany were signatories to the 2015 deal, alongside the US, Russia and China.

When the US withdrew in 2018, Mr Trump said the agreement was not tough enough.

Under the original deal, neither Russia nor China can veto reimposed sanctions.

Since the Israeli and US strikes on Iran, in which American B-52 bombers hit three nuclear sites, Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi has accused the E3 of hypocrisy, saying they failed to uphold their obligations while supporting Israel’s attacks.

Against the backdrop of the conflict, during which Iran responded with missile attacks on Israel and a strike on a US base in Qatar, the road ahead remains uncertain.

While European officials have said they want to avoid further conflict and are open to a negotiated solution, they have warned that time is running out.

Tehran maintains it is open to diplomacy, though it recently suspended cooperation with the IAEA.

A central concern for western powers was highlighted when the IAEA reported in May that Iran’s stockpile of uranium enriched to 60% – just below weapons-grade level – had grown to more than 400kg.