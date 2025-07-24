Plane carrying 49 people crashes in Russia’s Far East

The wreckage of a plane that crashed while carrying 49 people has been found in Russia’s Far East, local emergency services said.

Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry said search teams had found the plane’s burning fuselage on a hillside south of its planned destination in the town of Tynda.

Images of the reported crash site circulated by Russian state media show debris scattered among dense forest, surrounded by plumes of smoke.

An initial aerial inspection of the site suggested there were no survivors, Russia’s Interfax news agency said, citing unnamed sources in the emergency services.

Its sources also said there were difficult weather conditions in the area.

The transport prosecutor’s office in the Far East reported that the site of the crash is nine miles south of Tynda.

The office said the plane attempted a second approach while trying to land when contact was lost.

A total of 43 passengers, including five children, and six crew members were on board the An-24 passenger plane as it travelled from the city of Blagoveshchensk on the Chinese border to the town of Tynda, regional governor Vasily Orlov said.

Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry reported that 48 people were on the flight, operated by Siberia-based Angara Airlines. The reason for the discrepancy was not immediately clear.

Authorities have launched an investigation on suspicion of flight safety violations that resulted in multiple deaths, a standard procedure in aviation accidents.