Syria has asked Turkey for defence support amid sectarian clashes, officials say

Syria’s interim government has requested Turkey’s support to strengthen its defence capabilities, Turkish officials said.

It follows sectarian violence over the past two weeks that have increased tensions in Syria and drawn intervention by Israel.

The defence ministry officials said that Syria has also sought assistance to combat “terrorist organisations”, including the so-called Islamic State group.

Turkey – which has long expressed readiness to assist Syria – was working towards providing training, advisory services and technical support to help strengthen Syria’s defence capacity, the officials added.

A convoy of ambulances and buses arrives at a checkpoint in a village in southern Syria on its way to Sweida (Omar Sanadiki/AP)

Tensions escalated in southern Syria last week, with violent clashes erupting between Bedouin Arab tribes and Druze militias in the province of Sweida.

The conflict triggered Israeli air strikes on convoys of government forces in Sweida and on the Ministry of Defence headquarters in central Damascus, which Israel justified as efforts to protect Druze communities.

Turkey, which strongly supports Syria’s interim government led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa, has been seeking a defence agreement with Syria that could reportedly include establishing Turkish military bases on Syrian territory.

Ankara also backs an agreement reached between the interim Syrian administration and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to integrate into Syria’s national army.

Implementation of the deal has stalled, with a major sticking point being whether the SDF would remain as a cohesive unit in the new army or be dissolved completely.

Bedouin fighters gather in a village in southern Syria (Omar Sanadiki/AP)

On Tuesday, Turkish foreign minister Hakan Fidan warned Kurdish and other groups in Syria against exploiting the tensions to pursue autonomy, stating that any attempt to divide Syria would be viewed as a direct threat to Turkey’s national security and could prompt intervention.

Turkey considers the SDF a terrorist organisation because of its association with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which has waged a long-running insurgency in Turkey.

The defence ministry officials said Turkey expects the SDF to follow through on its commitments under the agreement, adding that Turkey would be “following” the situation.

The situation in Syria has increased tensions between Turkey and Israel.

In April, Israel struck five cities in Syria, including more than a dozen strikes near a strategic air base in the city of Hama, where Turkey reportedly has interests in having a military presence. Israel accused Turkey of trying to build a “protectorate” in Syria.