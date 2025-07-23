Judge rejects Trump administration effort to unseal Epstein grand jury records

A US judge has rejected a Trump administration request to unseal transcripts from grand jury investigations of Jeffrey Epstein years ago in Florida.

A similar records request is pending in New York.

District judge Robin Rosenberg in West Palm Beach, Florida said the request to release grand jury documents from 2005 and 2007 did not meet any of the extraordinary exceptions under US law that could make them public.

The Justice Department last week asked the judge to release records to quell a storm among supporters of US President Donald Trump who believe there was a conspiracy to protect Epstein’s clients, conceal videos of crimes being committed and other evidence.

In 2008, Epstein cut a deal with prosecutors in Florida that allowed him to escape more severe federal charges and instead plead guilty to state charges of procuring a person under 18 for prostitution and solicitation of prostitution.

The wealthy financier was later arrested in 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges.

His former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, was charged with helping him abuse teenage girls.

Epstein was found dead in his cell at a jail in New York City about a month after he was arrested.

Investigators concluded he killed himself.

Maxwell later was convicted at trial and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The case attracted attention because of Epstein and Maxwell’s links to famous people, including royals, presidents and billionaires.

It also led to some of the biggest conspiracy theories animating Mr Trump’s base.