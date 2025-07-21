Bangladesh Air Force training jet crashes into school, killing at least one

A Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed on to a school campus in northern Dhaka on Monday, killing at least one person and injuring others, according to the military.

The aircraft crashed on to the campus of Milestone School and College, in Dhaka’s Uttara neighbourhood, where students were taking tests or attending regular classes.

Television footage showed fire and smoke billowing from the site of the crash.

Jamuna TV reported that at least 13 people, including students, were injured.

Volunteers cordon off the area after a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed (Mahmud Hossain Opu/AP)

Bengali-language Prothom Alo daily said most of the injured were students with burn injuries, with at least 20 people taken to a hospital.

Parents and relatives attended the scene as rescuers, using rickshaws or whatever was available, transported the injured.

Rafiqa Taha, a student at the school who was not present at the time of the crash, told The Associated Press by phone that Milestone School and College, with some 2,000 students, runs classes from elementary to 12th grade.

On Monday, she said, some students were taking tests while others attended regular classes.

“I was terrified watching videos on TV,” said the 16-year-old student. “My God. It’s my school.”

The Bangladesh Army’s public relations office confirmed in a brief statement that the downed F-7 BGI aircraft belonged to the Air Force.

Fire official Lima Khanam stated by phone that at least one person died and four others were injured, though she did not provide further details.