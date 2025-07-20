Two people seriously injured as car crashes into barn roof in Germany

Several people were injured when a car veered off a road, hit a seven-year-old boy on a trampoline and went flying into a barn roof on its side, police in Germany have said.

The car first collided with a parked vehicle in the town of Bohmte, in the north-west of the country, broke through a hedge and drove into a garden where it hit the boy, police said.

The car then went over uneven ground and it was apparently catapulted into the air and ended up crashing into the roof of a neighbouring barn about three metres off the ground.

The boy was seriously injured in the incident on Saturday evening, the police statement said.

The driver was an unidentified 42-year-old man, and his wife was also seriously injured. Their two sons, aged 11 and 12, and a 13-year-old passenger were also on board, who like the driver emerged with minor injuries.

Dozens of firefighters, as well as a dozen ambulances and two rescue helicopters were among the emergency services deployed in response.

Images from the scene showed rescuers cutting through the roof, and wreckage of a playground that the car ran through. The car had to be removed from the roof with a crane and was taken away by police.

An investigation was under way.