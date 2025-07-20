One killed and two missing after group swept over Oregon waterfall

One person was killed and rescuers were continuing to search for two others after a group of people were swept over an Oregon waterfall, authorities have said.

The group went over Dillon Falls on the Deschutes River about 10 miles from the city of Bend, Oregon, on Saturday afternoon, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said.

Three people were rescued from the river and taken by ambulance to a hospital in Bend. One person died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Search efforts for the missing went into Saturday evening and resumed on Sunday morning, Sergeant Josh Barker, with the sheriff’s office, said.

Further details — including the victims’ identities and how the group got swept over the falls — were not immediately released.

Dillon Falls, which is within Deschutes National Forest, features a large drop followed by a series of rapids that surge through a narrow gorge of lava rock.