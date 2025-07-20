Fourteen dead and 12 missing after torrential rain in South Korea

Torrential rain that battered South Korea for five days has left 14 people dead and 12 others missing, the government has said.

One person was killed on Sunday after their house collapsed during heavy rain and another person was found dead after being swept away by a swollen stream in Gapyeong, a town north-east of Seoul, the Interior and Safety Ministry said.

The ministry said eight people were discovered dead and six others were reported missing in the southern town of Sancheong on Saturday after heavy downpours caused landslides, house collapses and flash floods.

A ministry report said six people remain missing in Gapyeong and the southern city of Gwangju.

A shop slid into floodwater after heavy rain in Gapyeong, South Korea (Lee Young-hwan/Newsis/AP)

Earlier last week, three people were found dead in a submerged car, and a person was also killed when their car was buried by soil and concrete after a retaining wall of an overpass collapsed in Osan, just south of Seoul, during heavy rain.

As of 9am local time on Sunday, about 3,840 people remain evacuated from their homes, the ministry report said.

But the rain has stopped in most of South Korea and heavy rain alerts have subsequently been lifted throughout the country, ministry officials said.

Since Wednesday, southern regions have received 24-31in of rain, according to the ministry report.