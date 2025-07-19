Tourist boat capsizes in Vietnam leaving 34 dead

A boat carrying tourists has capsized during a thunderstorm in Vietnam, killing 34 people.

The Wonder Sea boat was carrying 48 passengers and five crew members — all of them Vietnamese — during the tour of Ha Long Bay, a popular destination for visitors.

Rescue workers saved 11 people and recovered the dead near the site of the capsizing, VNExpress newspaper said.

Eight people remain missing.

The boat capsized in Ha Long Bay (QDND via AP)

The boat turned upside down because of strong winds, the newspaper said. A 14-year-old boy was among the survivors, and he was rescued four hours after being trapped in the overturned hull.

The newspaper said that most passengers were tourists, including about 20 children, from Hanoi, the country’s capital.

A tropical storm is also moving towards the area. A national weather forecast said that Storm Wipha is expected to hit Vietnam’s northern region, including Ha Long Bay’s coast next week.