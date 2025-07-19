19 injured as fireworks show goes awry at fair in Germany

At least 19 people have been injured, four seriously, after a fireworks show went awry at a fair in the German city of Dusseldorf, authorities said.

Emergency services were deployed after the incident late on Friday at the Rheinkirmes event along the Rhine river, where images from the scene showed fireworks going off nearly at ground level along its banks.

A child was among the injured, the DPA news agency reported.

Dusseldorf fire service said police were investigating the cause of the accident.

The 10-day fair features amusement park rides, drone and fireworks shows, and other entertainment by hundreds of staff along the left bank of the Rhine opposite the city’s historic district.