Oscar-winning The Way We Were lyricist Alan Bergman dies aged 99

Alan Bergman, the Oscar-winning lyricist who teamed with his wife, Marilyn, for an enduring and loving partnership that produced hits such as How Do You Keep The Music Playing?, It Might Be You and the classic The Way We Were, has died aged 99.

Bergman died on Thursday at his home in Los Angeles, family spokesperson Ken Sunshine said in a statement.

The statement said Bergman had, in recent months, suffered from respiratory issues “but continued to write songs till the very end”.

The Bergmans married in 1958 and remained together until her death, in 2022.

Marilyn and Alan Bergman pose at a piano in their home (AP)

With collaborators ranging from Marvin Hamlisch and Quincy Jones to Michel Legrand and Cy Coleman, they were among the most successful and prolific partnerships of their time, providing words and occasional music for hundreds of songs, including movie themes that became as famous as the films themselves.

Frank Sinatra, Michael Jackson, Tony Bennett and many other artists performed their material, and Barbra Streisand became a frequent collaborator and close friend.

The Bergmans crafted lyrics known by millions, many of whom would not have recognised the writers had they walked right past them.

Among their most famous works: the Streisand-Neil Diamond duet You Don’t Bring Me Flowers, the well-named Sinatra favourite Nice ’n’ Easy and the topical themes to the 1970s sitcoms Maude and Good Times.

Their film compositions included Ray Charles’ In The Heat Of The Night from the movie of the same name; Noel Harrison’s The Windmills Of Your Mind, from The Thomas Crown Affair; and Stephen Bishop’s It Might Be You, from Tootsie.

The whole world seemed to sing and cry along to The Way We Were, an instant favourite recorded by Streisand for the 1973 romantic drama of the same name that co-starred Streisand and Robert Redford.

Barbra Streisand became a frequent collaborator and close friend (PA)

Set to Hamlisch’s tender, bittersweet melody, it was essentially a song about itself — a nostalgic ballad about nostalgia, an indelible ode to the uncertainty of the past, starting with one of history’s most famous opening stanzas: Memories/light the corners of my mind/misty watercolour memories/of the way we were.”

The Way We Were was the top-selling song of 1974 and brought the Bergmans one of their three Oscars, the others coming for Windmills Of Your Mind and the soundtrack to Yentl, the Streisand-directed movie from 1983.

At times, the Academy Awards could be mistaken for a Bergman showcase. In 1983, three of the nominees for best song featured lyrics by the Bergmans, who received 16 nominations in all.

The Bergmans also won two Grammys, four Emmys, were presented numerous lifetime achievement honours and received tributes from individual artists, including Streisand’s 2011 album of Bergman songs, What Matters Most.

Their very lives seemed to rhyme. They did not meet until they were adults, but were born in the same Brooklyn hospital, four years apart; raised in the same Brooklyn neighbourhood, attended the same children’s concerts at Carnegie Hall and moved to California in the same year, 1950.

They were introduced in Los Angeles while working for the same composer, but at different times of the day.

Their actual courtship was in part a story of music. Fred Astaire was Marilyn’s favourite singer at the time and Alan Bergman co-wrote a song, That Face, which Astaire agreed to record. Bergman rushed home to tell Marilyn the news, then proposed.

Bergman is survived by a daughter, Julie Bergman, and granddaughter.