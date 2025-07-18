Former president of Brazil ordered to wear electronic ankle monitor

Former Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro has been ordered to wear an ankle monitor, his press office said.

The development came as federal police conducted searches at his home and his party’s headquarters in Brasilia, according to people familiar with the court order.

Local media reported that Mr Bolsonaro is also barred from using social media or contacting other individuals under investigation by the Supreme Federal Court, including his son, Eduardo Bolsonaro, a Brazilian politician who currently lives in the United States and is known for his close ties to US President Donald Trump.

A police statement said that officers in Brasilia carried out “two search and seizure warrants, in addition to precautionary measures other than arrest, in compliance with a decision by the Supreme Court.”. The statement did not name Mr Bolsonaro.

Mr Bolsonaro is currently on trial at the Supreme Court accused of leading an alleged attempt to stage a coup to overturn the 2022 election in which he was defeated by left-wing president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Jair Bolsonaro is currently on trial at the Supreme Court (AP)

Live aerial footage from local broadcasters showed federal police vehicles outside Mr Bolsonaro’s residence in Brasilia.

Congressman Sostenes Cavalcante, the leader of Mr Bolsonaro’s party in the lower house, told the Associated Press that officers also searched Mr Bolsonaro’s office at the party’s headquarters. He described the operation as “another chapter in the persecution of conservatives and right-wing figures” in Brazil.

On Tuesday, Brazil’s prosecutor-general, Paulo Gonet, said in a report to the Supreme Court that the “evidence is clear: the defendant acted systematically, throughout his mandate and after his defeat at the polls, to incite insurrection and the destabilisation of the democratic rule of law”.

Mr Bolsonaro has described the trial on X as a “witch hunt”, echoing a term used by Mr Trump when he came to his South American ally’s defence last week.

Last week, Mr Trump imposed a 50% import tax on Brazil, directly tying the tariffs to Mr Bolsonaro’s trial.

The US president has hosted the former Brazilian president at his Mar-a-Lago resort when both were in power in 2020. Mr Trump compared the Brazilian’s situation to his own. On Tuesday, speaking to reporters at the White House, Mr Trump repeated the claim that the trial is a “witch hunt”.