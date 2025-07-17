Zelensky names new PM as he shakes up cabinet in bid to reinvigorate war effort

Ukraine’s economy minister and the key negotiator in the mineral deal with the US has been appointed as the country’s new prime minister.

Yulia Svyrydenko has become the country’s first new head of government since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.

Ms Svyrydenko is one of a group of officials taking on new roles in Ukraine’s government, as President Volodymyr Zelensky reshuffles the Cabinet in a bid to energise a war-weary nation and boost domestic weapons production in the face of Russia’s grinding invasion.

At home, however, the cabinet recalibration has not been seen as a major shift, as the Ukrainian leader continues to rely on officials who have proven their effectiveness and loyalty during the war, now in its fourth year.

Mr Zelensky submitted nominations on Thursday to shuffle top government positions, including the replacement of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, the longest-serving head of government in Ukraine’s history.

Mr Shmyhal now moves to become defence minister, according to the parliamentary website.

Other changes are expected in the cabinet, but Ms Svyrydenko’s appointment as prime minister is taking centre-stage.

She played a key role in negotiating a US–Ukraine mineral agreement, ensuring the terms were acceptable to Kyiv. Ms Svyrydenko has frequently represented Ukraine in high-level talks with western partners, focusing on defence co-operation, economic recovery and reconstruction.

Politicians and fellow officials describe her as a diligent executive with a reputation for loyalty to the presidential office.