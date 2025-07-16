Volcanic eruption forces evacuation of residents and tourists in Iceland

A volcanic eruption in south-western Iceland has again forced the evacuation of local residents and guests from the famous Blue Lagoon geothermal spa, the national broadcaster RUV reported.

The eruption began at around 4am local time on Wednesday following an intense seismic swarm on the Reykjanes Peninsula, south west of the capital, Reykjavik, Iceland’s Met Office said.

Some 100 people were evacuated from the town of Grindavik shortly after the seismic activity began. Tourists at a campsite and guests at the Blue Lagoon were forced to quickly pack their bags, RUV reported.

Lava has flowed after the eruption (Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management via AP)

Margret Kristin Palsdottir, a local police commissioner, said the evacuation went smoothly and lasted about 90 minutes.

“Of course, people have different opinions on whether the evacuation is necessary but it is a decision we make and take responsibility for,” she said.

Lava from the eruption is flowing south east from a fissure in the barren landscape that is 700 to 1,000m wide, but the molten rock is not threatening any infrastructure, the Met Office said.

Grindavik has been repeatedly affected by the activity since November 2023 when a volcano in the area came to life after lying dormant for 800 years.