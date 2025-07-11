Kurdish separatist fighters in Iraq begin laying down weapons

Fighters with a Kurdish separatist militant group that has waged a decades-long insurgency in Turkey have begun laying down their weapons in a symbolic ceremony in northern Iraq, the first concrete step towards a promised disarmament as part of a peace process.

The Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) announced in May it would disband and renounce armed conflict, ending four decades of hostilities.

The move came after PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan, who has been imprisoned on an island near Istanbul since 1999, urged his group in February to convene a congress and formally disband and disarm.

Ocalan renewed his call in a video message broadcast on Wednesday, saying: “I believe in the power of politics and social peace, not weapons.”

Abdullah Ocalan, the jailed leader of militant Kurdish group PKK, has called on followers to disarm (Metin Yoksu/AP)

In Turkey, Devlet Bahceli, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s nationalist ally who initiated the peace process, welcomed the development.

“Starting today, members of the separatist terrorist organisation have begun surrendering their weapons in groups, marking historic developments that signal the end of a dark era,” Mr Bahceli said in a written statement.

“These are exceptionally important days for both Turkey and our region.”

Mr Bahceli, who has traditionally maintained a hardline stance against the PKK, had surprised everyone in October when he suggested in parliament that Ocalan could be granted parole if he renounced violence and disbanded the PKK.

The ceremony took place in the mountains outside the city of Sulaymaniyah in northern Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region.

The state-run Iraqi News Agency reported that “the process will take place in stages, with a group of party members initially laying down their weapons ‘symbolically'”.

The disarmament process is expected to be completed by September, the agency reported.

The PKK has long maintained bases in the mountains of northern Iraq.

Turkish forces have launched offensives and air strikes against the PKK in Iraq and have set up bases in the area.

A soldier patrols in the Sulaymaniyah governorate, Iraq (Hadi Mizban/AP)

Scores of villages have emptied as a result.

The Iraqi government in Baghdad last year announced an official ban on the separatist group, which has long been prohibited in Turkey.

Journalists were not allowed at the site of Friday’s ceremony.

An Iraqi Kurdish political official said that about 30 fighters took part in the ceremony, which took place in the presence of a representative of the Turkish intelligence service and representatives of the Kurdish regional government, Iraq’s Patriotic Union of Kurdistan party, and the People’s Equality and Democracy Party, a pro-Kurdish party in Turkey.

PKK officials previously said that in order to continue the disarmament process, they want to see Turkey take steps to end “the regime of isolation” imposed on Ocalan in prison and to allow integration of former militants into the political system.