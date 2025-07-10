Russia launches deadly drone attacks on Ukrainian capital

Russia has pounded Ukraine’s capital with another major missile and drone attack, causing fires in areas across the city and killing two people a day after the heaviest aerial attack of the war so far, officials said.

Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Administration, said: “These people were killed by the Russians. This is a terrible loss. My condolences to their families and loved ones.”

He said at least 13 people were injured, and there were fires in at least five other districts at residential buildings, cars, warehouses, office and other non-residential structures.

Kyiv residents have sheltered in a metro station (AP)

In a post on the Telegram messaging app, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said rescue workers were working at a residential building in Shevchenkivskyi District, after falling debris caused a fire on the top floor of an apartment building.

He said three of the injured had shrapnel wounds.

Karyna Holf, 23, was in the living room near the window when she heard a whistling sound from the incoming weapon. Moment later, little was left of the room but debris.

“After such a shock, when you know from your own experience what it’s like to lose everything,” she said. “I don’t even know what comes next. All I have now is a backpack, a phone, a winter coat – that’s it. This is my whole life now.”

Ms Holf said she was grateful she had her parents to turn to, but added: “There are people who have no-one at all.”

At least two people were killed (AP)

Russia has recently sought to overwhelm Ukraine’s air defences with major attacks that include increasing numbers of decoy drones.

The previous night, it fired more than 700 attack and decoy drones, topping previous nightly barrages for the third time in two weeks.

More people are seeking shelter during attacks, spending nights in metro stations and underground car parks. One Kyiv station worker said more than a thousand people, including 70 children, took refuge there last night as Russian strikes intensified.

At least 13 people were injured (AP)

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he was “not happy” with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has not budged from his ceasefire and peace demands since Mr Trump took office in January and began to push for a settlement.

Mr Trump said on Monday that the US would have to send more weapons to Ukraine, just days after Washington paused critical weapons deliveries to Kyiv.

On Wednesday, the US resumed deliveries of certain weapons, including 155 mm munitions and precision-guided rockets known as GMLRS, US officials said.

It is unclear exactly when the weapons started moving.