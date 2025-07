EU official Ursula von der Leyen comfortably survives confidence vote

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has comfortably survived a vote of no confidence, as an overwhelming number of European Union legislators rejected a censure motion against her.

The motion contained a mix of allegations against Ms von der Leyen, including text messaging privately with the chief executive of vaccine maker Pfizer during the Covid-19 pandemic, misuse of EU funds and interference in elections in Germany and Romania.

The motion was defeated in a 360-175 vote against it, with 18 legislators choosing to abstain during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France.

Ms von der Leyen was not present for the vote, but taking to social media, she posted: “As external forces seek to destabilize and divide us, it is our duty to respond in line with our values. Thank you, and long live Europe.”

The vote has been a lightning rod for criticism of Ms von der Leyen – who led the EU drive to find vaccines for around 450 million citizens during the pandemic – and her European People’s Party (EPP), which is the largest political family in the assembly.

They are accused of cosying up to the hard right to push through their agenda.

The EU parliament shifted perceptibly to the political right after Europe-wide elections a year ago.

“We won’t vote with the far-right and we do not support this motion. This vote was little more than a far-right PR stunt from Putin-loving populists,” Greens group president Terry Reintke said in a statement after the poll, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

However, she added: “We are ready to build pro-European majorities, but we will not be played by the EPP in their desperate deregulation agenda and their desire to consistently form anti-European majorities with the far-right.”

The censure motion, the first at the European Parliament in more than a decade, was brought against the European Commission president by a group of hard-right legislators.

On the eve of the vote, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Facebook that it would “be the moment of truth: on one side the imperial elite in Brussels, on the other patriots and common sense. There is no getting out of it, it is essential to make a choice”.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Leon Neal/PA)

He posted: “Madam President, the essence of leadership is responsibility. Time to go!”

Ms von der Leyen’s commission has frequently clashed with Mr Orban over his staunchly nationalist government’s moves to roll back democracy.

The European Commission has frozen Hungary’s access to billions of euros in EU funds.

The second biggest group, the Socialists and Democrats (S&D), has said that the censure motion was a result “of the EPP’s irresponsibility and the double games”.

During debate on Monday, S&D leader Iratxe Garcia Perez said to the EPP: “Who do you want to govern with? Do you want to govern with those that want to destroy Europe, or those of us who fight every day to build it?”

The EPP has notably worked with the hard right to fix the agenda for hearing Ms von der Leyen’s new commissioners when they were questioned for their suitability for their posts last year, and to reject an ethics body meant to combat corruption.