Yaccarino quits as chief executive of Musk’s social media platform X

X chief executive Linda Yaccarino has said she is stepping down after two years running Elon Musk’s social media platform.

Ms Yaccarino posted a positive message on Wednesday about her tenure at the company, formerly known as Twitter, and said “the best is yet to come as X enters a new chapter with” Mr Musk’s artificial intelligence company xAI, maker of the chatbot Grok.

Mr Musk hired Ms Yaccarino, a veteran advertising executive, in May 2023 after buying Twitter for 44 billion US dollars (£32.4 billion) in late 2022.

He said at the time that Ms Yaccarino’s role would be focused mainly on running the company’s business operations, leaving him to focus on product design and new technology.