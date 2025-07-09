Nvidia becomes most valuable company in the world at 4 trillion dollars

Chipmaker Nvidia has become the first public company to top 4 trillion dollars (£3.45 trillion) in value after a two-year investor frenzy.

Nvidia shares rose 2.5%, or 3.97 dollars (£2.92), in early trading on Wednesday, topping 164 dollars (£120) each. At the beginning of 2023, Nvidia shares were around 14 dollars (£10) each.

The poster child of the AI boom, Nvidia has grown into the largest company on Wall Street, surpassing Microsoft, Apple, Amazon and Google.

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang (Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool via AP)

The stock’s movement carries more weight on the S&P 500 and other indexes than every company except Apple. Two years ago, Nvidia’s market value was below 600 billion dollars (£441 billion).

Nvidia and other companies benefiting from the AI boom have been a major reason the S&P 500 has climbed to record after record recently, with the latest coming last week.

Their explosion of profits has helped to propel the market despite worries about stubbornly high inflation and possible pain coming for the US economy from tariffs and other policies of President Donald Trump.