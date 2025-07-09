Hamas used sexual violence as ‘weapon of war’ in 2023 attacks – Israeli report

Hamas used sexual violence as a “tactical weapon of war” in its October 7 2023 attacks, a newly released Israeli report has said.

The report, by the Dinah Project, a team of legal and gender experts, builds on other investigations by international and Israeli human rights groups and the United Nations.

It based its findings on survivor and witness testimonies, accounts from emergency services personnel, and forensic, visual and audio evidence. It called for a shift in how conflict-related sexual violence was prosecuted, saying Hamas had silenced its victims by killing them, robbing investigators of key evidence.

“Most victims were permanently silenced — either murdered during or after the assaults or remain too traumatised to talk — creating unique evidentiary challenges,” the report said, calling for a more tailored legal approach.

Israel’s first lady Michal Herzog, centre, is presented with a report by the Dinah Project (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)

The report comes as Israel and Hamas are negotiating a ceasefire for the 21-month war in Gaza, which began with the militants’ surprise cross-border raid.

The deal would pause the fighting in the Palestinian territory and release some of the remaining 50 hostages, more than half whom are said to be dead.

The report said it had relied on dozens of accounts, including from one survivor of attempted rape at a music festival, 15 returned hostages, 17 witnesses and multiple emergency service personnel.

In some cases, the Dinah Project carried out its own interviews, while in others it relied on publicly available testimony or published accounts.

Citing accounts in Israeli and international media, it said 15 former hostages either experienced or witnessed some form of sexual assault which included physical sexual violence, forced nudity, verbal sexual harassment and threats of forced marriage. Two male hostages said they faced forced nudity and physical abuse when naked.

A freed hostage is embraced after her testimony at a ceremony presenting the report (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)

The report said witness accounts indicated at least 15 separate cases of sexual assault, including at least four instances of gang rape.

The report said its findings showed patterns in the assaults, including victims found partially or fully naked with their hands tied, evidence of gang rape followed by killing, genital mutilation and public humiliation, indicating they were intentionally used as a weapon of war.

A Hamas official did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Hamas has previously denied claims that its forces carried out sexual violence on October 7 2023, when militants stormed into Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking 251 hostage.

In a report last year, the United Nations said there were “reasonable grounds” to believe Hamas committed rape, “sexualised torture”, and other cruel and inhumane treatment of women during its attack.

In issuing arrest warrants for three Hamas leaders who were eventually killed by Israel, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court said they bore responsibility for “rape and other acts of sexual violence as crimes against humanity” during the October 7 attack.

The report recommended that conflict-related sexual violence should be treated differently from regular sexual crimes to allow for evidence that did not primarily rely on testimony from victims, to account for “the systematic silencing of victims”.

It called for different forms of evidence to be admitted in any prosecution and for joint criminal responsibility to be applied to all participants in the attack, rather than trying to link individual perpetrators to specific acts and victims.

This approach would create “a pathway to justice for victims of the October 7 attack and potentially for victims in other conflict zones”, the report said.

“We must learn from past experience and the understanding that we, as Israeli women, must shout our voices for those who can no longer shout, and we must bring them justice,” said Michal Herzog, the first Lady of Israel.