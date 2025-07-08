Italian airport suspends flights after person reportedly sucked into engine

The airport in the northern Italian city of Bergamo briefly suspended flights on Tuesday after a person reportedly ran onto the tarmac and was sucked into an engine.

The Bergamo Milan airport authority said all flights were suspended at the Bergamo-Orio al Serio airport from 10.20am to noon local time “due to a problem that occurred on the taxiway”.

An investigation was underway.

Local media, the Corriere della Sera newspaper, citing unnamed airport officials, said someone ran onto the tarmac as a plane was taking off and got sucked into the engine.

The plane, an Airbus A319 of the Volotea airline, was flying from Orio to Asturias, Spain.

There was no immediate response to calls placed to the authority’s headquarters.