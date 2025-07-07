Yemen’s Houthi rebels claim responsibility for attacking ship in Red Sea

Yemen’s Houthi rebels have claimed an attack on the bulk carrier Magic Seas, which is sinking in the Red Sea.

Military spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the Houthis attacked the Liberian-flagged, Greek-owned vessel with bomb-carrying drone boats and missiles.

The attack on Sunday left the Magic Seas ablaze in the Red Sea. Its 22 crew abandoned the ship and were safely rescued.

Houthi rebels claimed the attack on a ship (Osamah Abdulrahman/AP)

Mr Saree said the Houthis attacked the vessel as the ship belonged to a company which it said continued to do port calls in Israel.

Following the attack, the Israeli military said that it struck Houthi-held ports at Hodeida, Ras Isa and Salif, as well as the Ras Kanatib power plant.

It released footage showing an F-16 launching from Israel for the strike, which came after the Israeli military issued a warning for the area.

“These ports are used by the Houthi terrorist regime to transfer weapons from the Iranian regime, which are employed to carry out terrorist operations against the state of Israel and its allies,” the Israeli military spokesman said.

He also said the military struck the Galaxy Leader, a vehicle-carrying vessel that the Houthis seized back in November 2023 when they began their attacks in the Red Sea corridor over the Israel-Hamas war.

“Houthi forces installed a radar system on the ship and have been using it to track vessels in the international maritime arena to facilitate further terrorist activities,” the spokesman said.

The Bahamas-flagged Galaxy Leader was affiliated with an Israeli billionaire. It said that no Israelis were on board. The ship had been operated by a Japanese firm, NYK Line.

The Houthis acknowledged the strikes but offered no damage assessment from the attack. Mr Saree claimed its air defence forces “effectively confronted” the Israelis.

Israel has repeatedly attacked Houthi areas in Yemen, including a naval strike in June. Both Israel and the United States have struck ports in the area in the past — including an American attack that killed 74 people in April — but Israel is now acting alone in attacking the rebels as they continue to fire missiles at Israel.

Israeli defence minister Israel Katz threatened to launch further strikes.

“What’s true for Iran is true for Yemen,” Mr Katz said in a statement. “Anyone who raises a hand against Israel will have it cut off. The Houthis will continue to pay a heavy price for their actions.”

The Houthis then responded with an apparent missile attack on Israel. The Israeli military said that it attempted to intercept the two missiles launched by the Houthis but they appeared to make impact, though no injuries have been reported. Sirens sounded in the West Bank and along the Dead Sea.

The attack on the Magic Seas, a bulk carrier heading north to Egypt’s Suez Canal, happened about 60 miles south west of Hodeida, which is held by the Houthis.

The British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre first said that an armed security team on the vessel had returned fire against an initial attack of gunfire and rocket-propelled grenades, though the vessel later was struck by projectiles.

Ambrey, a private maritime security firm, said that the Magic Seas also had been attacked by bomb-carrying drone boats.