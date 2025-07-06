Crew members set to abandon ship after Red Sea attack

A ship set ablaze by a series of attacks in the Red Sea is taking on water and crew members are preparing to abandon the vessel.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, which include gunfire, rocket-propelled grenades and potentially drone boats being used.

However, the scale of the attack led to the suspicion that Yemen’s Houthi rebels carried it out. The rebels acknowledged the attack happened but have not claimed carrying out the assault.

The rebels have launched a series of attacks on ships in the Red Sea corridor in response to the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, though they have refrained for months from attacking ships.

The British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre made the announcement about the stricken vessel.